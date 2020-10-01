Jacksonville police investigating 3 reported shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating three unrelated shootings reported in different parts of town.

One scene was at the Volaris West Kernan apartment complex off Beach Boulevard. Another shooting was reported at an apartment complex off Beach Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard.

A third shooting was reported in Baldwin on Higginbotham Street.

Scene in Baldwin

Details were not immediately clear in either of the three shootings. News4Jax crews are working to gather information.

The investigations come a few hours after an unrelated shooting at a gas station on Harts Road. The Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot to death.