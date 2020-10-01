Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3 million face masks to students, teachers in Lakeland and other US cities

LAKELAND, Fla. – Actor Mark Wahlberg is aiding students and teachers across the nation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including those in Lakeland, Florida.

KSAT reports that Wahlberg’s activewear brand Performance Inspired recently partnered with the active lifestyle brand LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable face masks to teachers and students across the nation, as announced in a press release.

Some areas have already received the donated 3-ply masks, including some students and teachers in San Antonio, the release said.

Other places where donated masks have been received include Bentonville (AR), Boise (ID), Chicago (Ill.), Cincinnati (Ohio), Grand Rapids (MI), Minneapolis (MN), Portland (OR), Quincy (MA), Rochester (NY), Salisbury (NC), San Antonio (TX), and Woonsocket (RI).

Wahlberg posted a video message on social media thanking essential workers and teachers as they combat the pandemic.

