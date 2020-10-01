Part of WWII-era plane washes ashore in Ponte Vedra Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – After the nor’easter last week, part of a Navy plane dating back to World War II washed in in South Ponte Vedra Beach.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the piece of aviation history was taken to the Lighthouse Archeological Maritime Program to study and hold until the U.S. Navy is ready to collect the piece.

The archeologists at the lighthouse, working with the Northrop Grumman Naval History and Heritage Command, believe it is from a Grumman F4F Wildcat that possibly went down in the ocean in the 1940s.

“We are excited to learn more from this extraordinary discovery!” the lighthouse posted on Facebook.

✈️ Update! The plane has "landed" onsite ✈️ Our team believes this artifact is a WWII era Grumman F4F Wildcat. We are... Posted by Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Although it’s the same type of aircraft, it’s not the same plane that we reported last December went down in the St. Johns River. That wreckage is still being studied.