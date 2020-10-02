Nease vs. Mandarin High football game postponed due to virus concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday’s varsity football game between the Mandarin Mustangs and the Nease Panthers was postponed “due to impacts of COVID-19,” according to an email from the Duval County School District.

“As the Mandarin team was gathering to make the trip to Nease for the game, we became aware of a player testing positive. With no time to bring in the Department of Health for contact tracing, the game had to be postponed,” a spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

The district said that earlier Friday, contract tracing had been completed on another Mandarin High case, and decision was made to proceed. However, a new case surfaced and with no time to perform contact tracing, the district postponed the game.