St. Augustine Amphitheatre Farmers Market returns to normal hours

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Farmers Market will reopen to normal hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays in front of The Amp, beginning Oct. 10.

The market offers a variety of fresh food, artisan goods, flowers, and local art with a limited number of vendors to accommodate the recommended CDC physical distancing guidelines.

The market will also be implementing enhanced health and safety measures to ensure the health and well-being of patrons, vendors, and staff.

Face masks are encouraged for patrons. All vendors and Farmers Market staff are required to wear a face mask.

Other enhanced measures include:

Vendor booths separated by 6 feet.

Widened patron-walking path to allow adequate distancing.

Routine cleaning and sanitization of facilities/common areas before, during, and after the market

The Tuesday Night Markets will remain closed at this time.

For more information, visit www.theamp.com/community/farmers-market.