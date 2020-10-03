63ºF

Local News

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser involved in crash

News4Jax staff

Tags: Jacksonville, News
photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was transported to a hospital for treatment of neck pains after a crash Friday night involving a police cruiser, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Hyde Park Road. An officer at the scene told News4Jax that the officer involved in the crash was making a U-turn with the cruiser’s emergency lights on when the cruiser and a vehicle heading westbound collided.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported. The driver of the vehicle and the officer who was driving the cruiser were both said to be OK.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.