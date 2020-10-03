Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser involved in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was transported to a hospital for treatment of neck pains after a crash Friday night involving a police cruiser, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Hyde Park Road. An officer at the scene told News4Jax that the officer involved in the crash was making a U-turn with the cruiser’s emergency lights on when the cruiser and a vehicle heading westbound collided.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported. The driver of the vehicle and the officer who was driving the cruiser were both said to be OK.