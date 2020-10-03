61ºF

Witnesses say car race led to fatal crash on University Boulevard

JSO says the man drove into a JEA pole.

Madison Roberts, Associate Producer

Jacksonville, FLA – Officers responded to crash on University Boulevard South and Barnhill Drive at around 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man died after driving into a JEA concrete pole.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver looked like he was racing another car before losing control and running into the pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The second car drove off before officers arrived.

Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the accident.

