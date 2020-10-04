2 people pushing disabled vehicle on I-295 struck and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two pedestrians were killed early Sunday morning in an accident on I-295 southbound north of Wilson Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a disabled vehicle was in the center lane of the interstate around 2 a.m. The FHP saiw the driver of that sedan along with the passenger and a good Samaritan were attempting to push the disabled car out of the way of traffic when the group was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The passenger of the disabled car and the good Samaritan both died at the scene, according to the accident report. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

FHP said there may have been a third, unknown vehicle involved in the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation, led by FHP Traffic Homicide investigators.