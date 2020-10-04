66ºF

Main Street Bridge temporarily closed due to traffic accident

JSO reports there are people injured

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

JSO says the Main Street Bridge has been temporarily shut down following a traffic accident with injuries Sunday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office temporarily shutdown the Main Street Bridge in Downtown Jacksonville Sunday night, following an accident with injuries.

JSO says there were people injured, but has not released any further details.

The bridge will be temporarily cut off from northbound and southbound traffic until the scene is cleared. No timeline has been released yet.

The Acosta Bridge is a great alternate route between the North and South banks.

We will let you know once the bridge has been cleared online and on air, as soon as we know more.

