Police find a man dead, lying behind a Hyde Park home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a man dead behind a home in Hyde Park Saturday night.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at a residence on Red Robin Drive around 8:20 p.m., to conduct a welfare check on a man seen lying on the ground. Crews found that man’s body behind the home and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Police. First responders say the victim had been shot.

Police did not confirm if the victim was the homeowner.

JSO Homicide Detectives and its Crime Scene Unit are leading an investigation. During a briefing, the Sheriff’s Office said it had no suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with details that could help investigators to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).