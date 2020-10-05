JEA consultant says controversial baseball trip was just a social outing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another player in the JEA saga was questioned about what happened during the city-owned utility’s failed sales attempt.

Tim Baker, a political consultant for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, was questioned last month by an attorney for the City Council investigative committee about the role he played in the botched JEA sale.

Baker sent that transcript to News4Jax on Monday.

Baker was a consultant for Curry during his reelection but he also had worked for Florida Power and Light while sales talks were underway.

Baker was questioned on numerous topics including the trip that Curry took with his Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes, then City Council President Scott Wilson and former head of JEA Aaron Zahn to an Atlanta Braves baseball game last year.

Zahn said that he flew to Atlanta on a plane provided by Conventus, LLC, a company co-managed by Baker. Sam Mousa, who recently retired from that position and is listed in public records as a co-manager of Conventus LLC, was also there.

Baker claimed it was an outing and a social event.

Baker answered each of the questions presented to him.

The testimony is being reviewed by a City Council committee looking into JEA and the practices surrounding the potential sale.

The committee has until December to wrap up its investigation second federal probe is also underway by the U.S. Attorneys Office.