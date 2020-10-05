Officials with city of Jacksonville, Jaguars set for Monday announcement on Lot J

The next steps for development at Lot J are set to be released on Monday.

Mayor Lenny Curry, Jaguars owner Shad Khan, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping are set to make the announcement at 12:05 at Daily’s Place.

The city of Jacksonville shared details about the announcement Sunday night.

Two councilmembers both acknowledged how it’s been a long time coming to get all the details of the project together, but they say they do think it’s happening.

Councilmember and Finance Chief Matt Carlucci said he’s more concerned about making sure this is a priority for the city.

“It is an exciting time for the city, but it’s also a very difficult time for the city because our budgets have been so tight,” Carlucci said. “We have a lot of other priorities in the city and they are going to cost some money so I don’t want to pit Lot J against those other needs. I’d love to be able to do everything we want to do. But we’ve got to get more dollars into prevention and intervention. To get a handle on this crime and murder rate that we have. The sheriff can’t do it all on his own. So I think it’s a time where we have to think through our priorities.”

The renderings for the first two phases were released and Curry’s office proposed $233.3 million for the city’s total investment.

Carlucci said he thinks this number may be less, and that it’s going to be a lot of money on the public end, which is why he says he’s not all the way on board yet.

Councilmember Ron Salem says the plans will be submitted Wednesday and a 6-week ordinance process will begin, in addition to the council and council auditor having time to review the plans.

Here’s a reminder of everything in Phase 1.

$450 to $500 million of this phase is for the Live ! Arena entertainment venue.

A 200-unit boutique hotel and 700 residential units.

Includes 400 mid-rise units and 300 high-rise units.

Phase 2 is west of Lot J and has a high-rise residential tower and a mixed-use office/residential tower (per the daily record)

Councilmember Ron Salem said he believes the development is happening.

“I believe it is because in this case it is specific to Lot J as I understand it,” he said. “So it’s not going across the street to the shipyards or to Metropolitan Park. It is a specific Lot J project which I believe starting at this level and getting this process going will benefit the city as well as the Jaguars.”

Carlucci says he wants to do what’s in the best interest of the city, which he says includes keeping the Jags in Jacksonville.

The announcement is not open to the public.