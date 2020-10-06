Downtown property owners would benefit from Lot J development, real estate agent says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multimillion-dollar project in downtown Jacksonville could be complete in about three years.

If Lot J is transformed into an entertainment complex, one local real estate agent believes it would increase the value of downtown overall.

For downtown residents Jolie and Stan Delice, it seems only logical to have an entertainment district to accompany the football stadium and Daily’s Place.

“I think it’s necessary,” Jolie Delice said. “When you come downtown, you’re expecting to have things to do and fun and entertainment.”

“Something I would like to see downtown is more resources for the urban community,” Stan Delice said.

Bill Watson III, president of the Watson Mortgage Corp., has been in the real estate business for 24 years. He’s ecstatic about the possible development, saying it would have a “tremendous ripple effect” on other properties in the area.

In addition to jobs during construction and staffing, Watson predicts property owners would reap the benefit of a new development, too.

“As property values increase, it’s going to be attractive to commercial, and that automatically will spread over into residential,” Watson said. “It’s highly likely it’s going to increase their property value.”

Watson said it could give downtown homeowners options, such as renting their home for additional revenue, selling their home and cashing in on the appreciation, and enjoying the amenities added to the community.

It’s a project that seems like a win for downtown, but it must be approved by the City Council.