Grand jury indicts Flagler County man in 2019 overdose death

A Flagler County grand jury has indicted Jevante Taquana Hamilton on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 25-year-old man who died last year from an overdose of Fentanyl.

The investigation into the overdose death began Aug. 24, when Flagler County detectives found drug paraphernalia and baggy later determined to contain Fentanyl near the body. The Medical Examiner’s toxicology screening determined Fentanyl was the proximate cause of death.

Investigative determined that Hamilton sold the fatal dose of Fentanyl to the deceased and arrested him for possession of Fentanyl with the intent to sell and violation of probation during a traffic stop. The State Attorney’s Office determined there was enough evidence to present the case to the grand jury. Delays in presenting the case to the grand jury were caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the second successful investigation of a drug dealer who caused an overdose death being indicted by a grand jury for murder in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We will do everything we can to stop poison peddlers and if you cause a death, we will do everything we can to put you away in prison for a long time.”

The first overdose case with an arrest and prosecution of a drug dealer for selling a lethal dose of illegal drugs concluded last month with a 30-year prison sentence of Joseph Colon, who was indicted for murder in 2018.