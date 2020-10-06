Halloween in Bunnell event called off due to COVID-19 concerns

BUNNELL, Fla. – The city of Bunnell has decided not to host its traditional Halloween in Bunnell event in the Colony Park and Sawmill Estates neighborhoods this year, the city announced Thursday.

The decision follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning that door-to-door trick-or-treating and other holiday traditions could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, and concerns raised by Bunnell residents.

According to the city, there will be no city services in and around the Colony Park and Sawmill Estates neighborhoods. There will be no additional light towers, port-a-potties or traffic control, and the city will not arrange for the field parking, which was done in the past.

The city said it appreciates everyone’s understanding about this change and it hopes everyone stays safe during the holiday season.

For additional information or questions, call the City Clerk Office at 386-437-7500 x 5.