Hunters captured a 12-foot, 600-pound gator in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-foot, 600-pound gator was hooked by three men in Flagler County on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Matthew Farlow, 25, told News4Jax that he, his brother Robby Farlow, and friend Tyler Greene legally capture the beast of an animal in a tributary of the St. Johns River.

Farlow posted to Facebook saying: “Flipped the switch on a dinosaur. It was pure chaos. This beast gave Robby Farlow a right hook and a black eye. Destroyed a bang stick and broke a boat trailer. 12′1 and between 600-700 pounds. Thanks Tyler Greene for making it all happen.”

Farlow said they kept the meat to eat and that they are going to get the head mounted. He also said they will use the skin for boots, wallets and belts.

“Nothing goes to waste,” Farlow said.