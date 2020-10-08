Jacksonville voters concerned about state reopening too quickly, UNF poll finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A recent poll from the University of North Florida suggests a slim majority of Duval County voters want the state to slow down on easing restrictions and reopening businesses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the same poll from UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed a slight shift in concerns about how the pandemic is affecting the economy and public health.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 13 days ago that Florida would be entering Phase 3 of reopening, easing restrictions on businesses that had been put in place early in the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19.

UNF’s poll found 55% of those surveyed appeared to question the governor’s decision, saying Florida is moving too quickly to ease restrictions and reopen businesses.

Of those polled, 17% said Florida is moving too slowly in reopening, and 28% said the speed is about right.

UNF’s latest poll also shows a shift in thinking with 63% of respondents saying they are most concerned about public health related to coronavirus and 37% saying they were most concerned about economic impacts.

A similar question asked on a poll in April showed 70% of those surveyed were more concerned about public health. In June the number dropped to 60%.

When it comes to face masks, 84% of those polled say they agree that face masks help slow the spread of the virus. Mayor Lenny Curry extended Jacksonville’s current face mask mandate to Oct. 27.

UNF conducted the poll Oct. 1-4 with an email survey of more than 500 registered likely voters in Duval County.

You can read the complete poll and its findings here.