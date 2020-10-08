Sentencing hearing begins for ex-Gitmo commander convicted of obstruction in death case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A retired Navy captain convicted of lying and obstructing justice in the investigation into a 2015 death at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay could learn his fate soon.

John Nettleton’s sentencing hearing is set to begin Thursday morning in federal court, and News4Jax will be there.

The U.S. Department of Justice has recommended that Nettleton be sentenced to more than three years in prison on charges stemming from the 2015 death and disappearance of Christopher Tur, a civilian employee at Guantanamo Bay – the base Nettleton commanded.

Nettleton’s defense is asking for a substantially shorter sentence, citing many letters that have been submitted on Nettleton’s behalf.

In short, they say the actions brought against him before the court do not represent the person he really is.

In January, a federal jury in Jacksonville convicted Nettleton on six of the eight charges he faced. The charges included obstruction of justice, concealment of material facts, falsification of records and making false statements.

Nettleton and Tur were in a fight two nights before the Coast Guard found Tur’s body floating in the bay.

Nettleton was never charged directly in Tur’s death, but the government wrote in its memorandum:

“The evidence much more strongly suggests that Christopher Tur, who suffered broken ribs before his death, was involved in a much more violent altercation with the Defendant than the Defendant testified.”

In its sentencing memo, the DOJ recommended Nettleton serve between 37 and 46 months.

“There is no question that John R. Nettleton (”Defendant") misled, concealed, and lied about facts he knew regarding the disappearance and death of Christopher Tur (“Tur”)," the memo states. “Although the Defendant was not tried for or convicted of involvement in the death of Tur, the inescapable reality is that if the Defendant did what he should have done—what his legal duty and common human decency commanded—and reported his interactions with Tur when they happened, Tur may still be alive today.”

In asking for a lesser sentence, the defense says multiple letters have been submitted on Nettleton’s behalf saying he has already suffered many consequences, including the loss of his military career, his marriage and his reputation.

One friend wrote:

"Since his arrest he has continued to be a man of honorable character who had learned from his mistakes. He is an asset to society that we need. It is this country, this nation, more than any other place, which allows imperfect people to pursue the freedoms of renewal, redemption, forgiveness and second chances.

Another letter said:

“Judge Corrigan, I must truthfully admit it is my experience that John is one of the finest individuals I have ever known. I say this in spite of his current situation and no matter what his future may hold. He is a courageous man and a kind and loyal friend.”

This article will be updated after the hearing.