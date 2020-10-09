72ºF

JEA, FPL send crews to help with Hurricane Delta

Jennifer Ready, Reporter

FILE; Photo taken August 28, 2002. Dozens of JEA trucks, deployed to Louisiana in preparation of Hurricane Laura
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall Friday in Louisiana, utility crews from Florida will help restore electricity after the storm. This is the fifth time this year JEA is sending crews to an area after it was hit by a hurricane.

They are expected to leave around noon JEA’s Westside Service Center. JEA is one of several utility companies sending crews to help.

Workers with Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy Florida and 10 municipal utilities including Jacksonville Beach are standing by to assist in Louisiana.

The utility companies said extra safety measures will be taken because of the pandemic including social distancing, increased sanitation, and wearing masks.

The two dozen JEA crews are expected to arrive in Louisiana tomorrow afternoon.

