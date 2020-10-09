JEA, FPL send crews to help with Hurricane Delta

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall Friday in Louisiana, utility crews from Florida will help restore electricity after the storm. This is the fifth time this year JEA is sending crews to an area after it was hit by a hurricane.

They are expected to leave around noon JEA’s Westside Service Center. JEA is one of several utility companies sending crews to help.

Workers with Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy Florida and 10 municipal utilities including Jacksonville Beach are standing by to assist in Louisiana.

FPL crews are on the road again. For the fourth time this hurricane season, FPL is sending more than 450 employees and contractors to assist power restoration efforts once #HurricaneDelta has passed. News release: https://t.co/qytipQE7Xu B-Roll: https://t.co/3cOk8JDXD5 pic.twitter.com/RFj80WMzUW — FPL Newsroom (@FPL_Newsroom) October 8, 2020

The utility companies said extra safety measures will be taken because of the pandemic including social distancing, increased sanitation, and wearing masks.

The two dozen JEA crews are expected to arrive in Louisiana tomorrow afternoon.