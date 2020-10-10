Teenager died in head on crash off State Road 16

St. Johns County, FLA – Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Friday night around 8:15 p.m. off State Road 16 in St. Johns County.

Troopers say a 16-year-old driving a Sedan ignored the right of way for a pickup truck at the intersection on Francis Road. The head on crash killed the 17-year-old passenger, while seriously injuring the teenager driver.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene without injures.

At the time of the accident all lanes of State Road 16 were blocked off in both directions., while troopers investigated.