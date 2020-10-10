76ºF

Local News

Teenager died in head on crash off State Road 16

Another teenager was seriously injured.

Madison Roberts, Associate Producer

Tags: St. Johns County, crash, car crash, fatal, FHP, Florida highway patrol
Fatal crash on State Road 16 in St. Johns County
Fatal crash on State Road 16 in St. Johns County (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

St. Johns County, FLA – Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Friday night around 8:15 p.m. off State Road 16 in St. Johns County.

Troopers say a 16-year-old driving a Sedan ignored the right of way for a pickup truck at the intersection on Francis Road. The head on crash killed the 17-year-old passenger, while seriously injuring the teenager driver.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene without injures.

At the time of the accident all lanes of State Road 16 were blocked off in both directions., while troopers investigated.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: