1 shot outside Brentwood gas station, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot early Sunday morning outside a gas station in the Brentwood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m. on North Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Police said that when the arrived to the gas station, they found a male, who had been shot in his left leg, inside the store. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he told police that he was shot in the parking lot outside of the store and then the gunman ran off.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.