Ribault High School to begin using walk-through metal detectors for all students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School will begin using walk-through metal detectors for all students Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff after a student was shot Friday, Principal Gregory Bostic said in a message to parents.

Bostic said the student had non-life-threatening injuries after a “discharge of a firearm” around 2 p.m.

Police said another student who brought the gun was arrested. Sources identified him as Christopher Caster, who plays football for Ribault High.

Caster, 18, was booked Friday evening into the Duval County jail on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm, according to online jail records.

According to sources, the gun accidentally went off.

In the message to parents, the principal said the school already had been using random backpack checks all year.

“Because of this incident, we will need to implement enhanced security protocols going forward,” Bostic said. “This will include mandatory screening of all students using metal detectors.”