Duval County’s elections office vandalized overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Elections workers arriving at their office on Market Street early Monday morning were greeted by a spray-painted message across the front windows: “If voting mattered, it would be illegal.”

Police were called to investigate the overnight vandalism and were reviewing surveillance video. Shortly after 9 a.m., city workers began to clean it up.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan the vandalism was unfortunate but he wasn’t surprised.

“We are prepared for more things like this. We have to be,” Hogan said. “There has been a great deal of frustration that we see in the press and in emails. Folks are scared and when they reach us, they are relieved. But we can’t get to everybody.”