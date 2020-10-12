Police investigate deadly stabbing at Atlantic Beach home

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Homicide detectives called to a suspicious death early Monday morning on Redfern Drive at Sailfish Drive said a man was stabbed several times.

Police said a resident of the home who called 911 about 1:15 a.m. but didn’t yet know that person’s relationship with the victim. They are interviewing that caller but don’t consider that person a suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Atlantic Beach police with the investigation. Crime scene technicians had to wait on a search warrant to go inside and begin gathering evidence. Police are also searching for any surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.