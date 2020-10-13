Cyclist, 51, killed in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A cyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a car on Jacksonville’s Westside, authorities said.

The collision happened about 12:19 p.m. Tuesday on Chaffee Road near where it meets Gurtler Road, according to a crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a sedan was heading north on Chaffee Road when a 51-year-old cyclist on the shoulder traveled into the car’s path and the two collided.

The unnamed cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died of his injuries, according to the crash report.

The sedan’s driver, a 47-year-old woman, was not hurt.