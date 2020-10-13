Homecoming: USS Tornado returns from counter-narcotics deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Mayport-based patrol ship, USS Tornado is returning to base after a 3-month deployment, its 2nd during the pandemic.

The USS Tornado has been in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific working to stop drug trafficking since August 13.

During deployment, the men and women aboard the ship captured more than $50 million worth of cocaine and became the first patrol to travel to South American waters in more than 20 years.

It also broke another record, since it was the first time all three of Mayport’s coast patrol ships were deployed at the same time.

Making the occasion more special, this mission was the USS Torando’s last. The ship will be decommissioned in January.

The heroes of the USS Tornado return to base this morning. Families will be reunited under social distancing precautions.