Local students are sending post cards to space

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students at River City Science Academy (RCSA), a public charter school in Jacksonville, created their very own postcards to send to space.

The cards are in partnership with STEM organizations and “Club for the Future” to bring students in Florida access to space in the classroom and the opportunity to send postcards to space and back, a release said.

The Club’s first activity asked K-12 students this question: “Why do you think Earth needs space?”

Blue Origin will fly the postcards to space and back on an upcoming New Shepard rocket launch and mail the postcard back to each student with a ‘Flown to Space’ stamp.

“This was a very exciting activity for students at River City Science Academy," Sel Buyuksarac, Chief of Public Affairs and Government Relations/Founder at River City Science Academy, said. "They worked hard to create the perfect drawing and send their message. Activities like this are great for getting students engaged and excited about science.”

The post cards were sent to Texas on Tuesday.

River City Science Academy