2020 Census: October 15 is the last day for Census count

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Haven’t completed your Census yet? It’s not too late, but time is running out.

The deadline for self-response and field data collection operations for the 2020 Census is now 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.

This comes after Supreme Court justices effectively reversed a lower court’s order mandating the U.S. Department of Commerce keep to its original Oct. 31 deadline.

Here is more information regarding these deadlines:

Internet self-response will be available across the nation through October 15, 2020 through 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (through 5:59 am Eastern Daylight Time on October 16, 2020). Visit 2020Census.gov to respond.

Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on October 15, 2020. Click here for the schedule and a list of numbers.

Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020.

Nonresponse Followup census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on October 15, 2020.

If you don’t have access to a computer, you can fill out the Census by phone by calling (844)-330-2020.

As of Wednesday, well over 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census.