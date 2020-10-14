2020 Census: October 15 is the last day for Census count

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Haven’t completed your Census yet? It’s not too late, but time is running out.
The deadline for self-response and field data collection operations for the 2020 Census is now 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.
This comes after Supreme Court justices effectively reversed a lower court’s order mandating the U.S. Department of Commerce keep to its original Oct. 31 deadline.
Here is more information regarding these deadlines:
- Internet self-response will be available across the nation through October 15, 2020 through 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (through 5:59 am Eastern Daylight Time on October 16, 2020). Visit 2020Census.gov to respond.
- Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on October 15, 2020. Click here for the schedule and a list of numbers.
- Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020.
- Nonresponse Followup census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on October 15, 2020.
If you don’t have access to a computer, you can fill out the Census by phone by calling (844)-330-2020.
As of Wednesday, well over 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census.