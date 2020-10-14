Police swarm Hilltop Village Apartments after double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 20 officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a double shooting Wednesday evening at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, two people were shot around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of 45th Street near St. Clair Evans Academy.

Not long after reports of the shooting came in, at least four officers holding AR-15s were seen approaching one of the apartments in the Hilltop Village complex as more officers swarmed to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

JSO is expected to release more information at some point Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.