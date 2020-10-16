$5,000 reward for info on dog abandoned in a porta-potty

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Humane Society is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for abandoning a severely underweight dog on Pecan Point Drive in Brunswick, Georgia.

On Oct. 11, Glynn County Animal Control responded to a request for assistance from the Glynn County Police Department to rescue a severely emaciated dog found abandoned in a crate inside a porta-potty at a construction site for a new housing development.

They do not know how long the dog suffered.

After receiving emergency medical care overnight, the dog, now called Rusty, was transferred from animal control to a rescue group, where he is recovering from his physical and psychological injuries.

“This dog was starving, caged and left to die in horrific conditions," Debra Berger, Georgia state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said. "The person who did this showed cruel indifference to the suffering of an animal. It is heartbreaking to imagine what this dog endured. Thank goodness a Good Samaritan alerted authorities in time and he is receiving veterinary care. We hope our reward helps find the person or persons who committed this despicable act.”

Glynn County animal control officers and Glynn County police officers are investigating this case.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Glynn County Animal Shelter at 912-554-7501 or email animalservices@glynncounty-ga.gov.