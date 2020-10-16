Class at J. Allen Axson Elementary moves online due to COVID

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One class at J. Allen Axson Elementary has switched to online learning through Duval HomeRoom during a “quarantine period,” according to a message sent to families by the school’s principal.

Principal Cecilia Vanhoy told families that the school community was impacted by COVID-19 and that Department of Health has completed contact racing and notified all those who need to quarantine.

Vanhoy said it was a 1st-3rd grade class that was affected, though details were unclear about who might have been impacted.

According to the Duval County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard, two students and one staff member were listed among cases at the school that had been reported since Aug. 20.