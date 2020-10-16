Fair Food Fest coming to Jacksonville in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s not fall without yummy fair food!

In light of the of the cancelled Greater Jacksonville Fair, a Fair Food Fest is scheduled for Nov. 14 - 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Fair classics such as turkey legs, funnel cakes, corn dogs, kettle korn, cheese steaks, roasted corn, sirloin tips and more will be available.

Admission to the Fair Food Fest is $10, which includes parking and entry for all passengers in the vehicle.

Passes can be purchased on-line at jacksonvillefair.com.

Local musical artists scheduled to perform on the main stage during the weekend’s festivities:

Saturday, November 14th:

Noon - Diablo Riley Band

2:00p -Mama Blue

4:00p - The Chris Thomas Band

Sunday, November 15th:

Noon - Diablo Riley Band

2:00p – Spade McQuade

4:00p - Kim Reteguiz and the Black Cat Bones

Several activities are scheduled in the Livestock Arena both days during the Fair Food Festival.

"The Fair Food Festival gives attendees a chance to have all their favorite Fair foods, listen to great music and applaud our youth, while practicing safe social distancing " Bill Olson, Greater Jacksonville Fair, CEO/President, said.

Wearing a mask will be encouraged when not eating and drinking and there will be over 100 tables spaced out for festival goers comfort.

For more information on the Jacksonville Fair Food Festival, click here or call (904) 353-0535.