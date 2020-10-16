87ºF

Free event: St. Johns County park showing Hocus Pocus on Halloween

Watch a movie under the moonlight!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Sarah Jessica Parker,&nbsp;Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy star as the Sanderson sisters in &#39;Hocus Pocus.&#39; (Image credit: Disney)
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Put on your Halloween costumes, grab the candy and prepare for a special viewing of Hocus Pocus!

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween night event.

Hocus Pocus will begin at sunset and is free, though registration is required as space is limited.

The movie will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Picnic baskets are welcome; however, glass containers are prohibited.

To comply with CDC social distancing guidelines, each space will be marked six feet apart and each ticket will admit up to a family of five. Face coverings will not be required while in each square, but should be worn otherwise.

Click here for more information or contact Stephanie Taylor at sntaylor@sjcfl.us or call 904-209-0381.

Address: Palencia Park, 405 Palencia Village Drive, St. Augustine

