Free event: St. Johns County park showing Hocus Pocus on Halloween

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Put on your Halloween costumes, grab the candy and prepare for a special viewing of Hocus Pocus!

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween night event.

Hocus Pocus will begin at sunset and is free, though registration is required as space is limited.

The movie will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Picnic baskets are welcome; however, glass containers are prohibited.

To comply with CDC social distancing guidelines, each space will be marked six feet apart and each ticket will admit up to a family of five. Face coverings will not be required while in each square, but should be worn otherwise.

Click here for more information or contact Stephanie Taylor at sntaylor@sjcfl.us or call 904-209-0381.

Address: Palencia Park, 405 Palencia Village Drive, St. Augustine