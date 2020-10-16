Main Event offering deals during Kids Free November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Visit Jacksonville has once again partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special monthlong promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions.

During Kids Free November, Main Event is offering a 30-minute arcade timecard for each child 12 years old and younger with the purchase of a $20 FUN card.

MORE INFO: Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

The offer is valid only Nov. 1 – 30, 2020, Monday-Friday only. Parents must present the offer on mobile device or mention ‘Jax Kids Free November’ at the Bowl Desk upon arrival.

This cannot be combined with any other discounts/offers. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

Address: 10370 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256