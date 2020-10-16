Man with knife shot, killed by deputy, Nassau County says

CALLAHAN, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responding to a domestic call in Callahan on Friday shot and killed a man who was threatening another man with a knife.

It happened at about noon at a home on Nassau Oaks Drive.

This shooting is now being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the deputy involved is being placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

