Police make arrest in March killing of 15-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder months after a 15-year-old was shot at a Southside apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Branden Chau was charged Friday in the March 15 shooting at the Pinebrook Apartments on Powers Avenue. The victim, identified by family as Jaedon Pita, was found lying in a parking lot about 10:30 p.m. He died at a hospital.

At the time police said there was an altercation before the shooting, but they didn’t know if the victim knew the shooter or was the intended victim.