Land trust to hold virtual presentation of Amelia Forever Campaign

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – North Florida Land Trust is inviting the community to join them and the Amelia Forever Campaign Committee for a virtual event to discuss conservation on Amelia Island.

The Amelia Forever Campaign was established last year to raise money to acquire the remaining natural spaces that exist on Amelia Island.

On Oct. 20 at 11:30 a.m., the nonprofit land conservation organization and the committee will be presenting their plan to the public. You can register for free at nflt.org/2020/09/29/ameliaforevervirtualevent/.

The virtual event will take attendees on a tour of Amelia Island’s wildlands through videography and photography by Amelia Island residents Stan Cottle and Stephan Leimberg. The visual story will showcase the spaces that the Amelia Forever Campaign has preserved and hopes to protect. NFLT and the committee will also lay out their plan on what needs to be done to protect other vital lands on Amelia Island that are still in need of preservation.

“One of the best things about Amelia Island is its beautiful natural spaces but we need to act now to conserve those lands before they are lost forever,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “The investment you make in your community now will ensure the next generation can also enjoy the beauty that is Amelia Island. We hope you will join us on Oct. 20 to learn more about the Amelia Forever Campaign and how you can make a difference for the future of the Island.”

A $100,000 match for the Amelia Forever Campaign was issued in September by lead donors to the campaign to save a 3.1-acre property that buffers Egan’s Creek Greenway to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. They still need more than $60,000 to meet the match. Preservation of the property will prevent two large homes from being built along the greenway and will protect the habitats for wading birds, gopher tortoises, bobcats and other wildlife.

The Amelia Forever Campaign is focused on raising money for conservation on Amelia Island. The campaign has raised $610,835 since its inception in 2019 and has helped to preserve three properties in partnership with the City of Fernandina Beach; 3.3 acres along Citrona Drive, 5.9 acres on North 11th Street and 1.58 acres also on North 11th Street.

Donations can be made to the Amelia Forever Campaign by sending a check with Amelia Forever in the memo line. Checks can be sent to NFLT to 843 W. Monroe St., Jacksonville FL 32202. Donors can also give online at www.nflt.org/ameliaforever or contact Genevieve Fletcher at gfletcher@NFLT.org or (904) 479-1962.