Man found shot in Arlington apartment dies, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was found inside an apartment in Arlington suffering from at least one gunshot wound died at the scene from his injuries, Jacksonville police said.

The Jacksonville Sherrif’s Office said officers were called to Arco Drive about 7 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

They found the man inside an apartment unit, and paramedics treated him, but he died.

Officers said they’re still working to identify the victim and have no suspect description.

Detectives are interviewing neighbors and witnesses and looking for video surveillance in the area.

“At this time we don’t know if the victim was targeted, but we do not believe there is a threat to the public,” JSO said in a news release about the shooting. “The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and we ask that anyone with information to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.”