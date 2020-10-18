Woman shot in Arlington Sunday one block from Saturday homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said the shooting of a woman Sunday morning on Arco Road was a domestic incident and not related to a fatal more than 24 years earlier at the Arco Place apartments, about one block away.

Jacksonville police sergeant said the shooting about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Monterey Apartments appeared to be not life-threatening. The officer did not say if there was a suspect in custody, but there were witnesses to the incident and added there was no danger to the public.

Saturday morning’s shooting inside a unit of a neighboring apartment building left a man dead. In that case, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office described the gunman as armed and dangerous, although police did not release any suspect information.

JSO is asking for the public for information about both shootings.