Thousands of Amelia Island residents without power after mainline accident

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Amelia Island residents were left without power Monday evening following an accident involving a main power line in Fernandina Beach.

Nassau County Emergency Management told News4Jax a crew of utility contractors was involved in the accident near the Thomas J. Shave Jr. Bridge in Fernandina Beach in which powerlines were knocked down. Two workers suffered electrical burns, officials said.

According to the Florida Public Utilities outage map, there are three outages affecting 16,000 of the island’s 29,000 customers. One of the outages is south of downtown Fernandina Beach, one is west of the airport and the third is in the American Beach area.

County officials have been told the outage could last two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.