Jacksonville police investigate Lane Avenue shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot Monday night in the area of a hotel on Lane Avenue South, just north of Interstate 10, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said that when they arrived around 8 p.m. at the scene, they found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).