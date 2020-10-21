160 pounds of marijuana seized in Jacksonville traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol seized 160 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Jacksonville Tuesday night.
Troopers said there were several duffel bags, boxes, and suitcases filled with vacuum sealed bags of pot.
FHP said troopers initially pulled the driver over for following a patrol car too closely on I-95.
While searching the car they found nearly two dozen large bags of marijuana.
“Pardon me, is that weed I smell?”— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 21, 2020
Troop G CIU seizes approximately 160 pounds of marijuana from a traffic stop. Multiple duffel bags, boxes, and suitcases were used to haul these vacuum sealed bags to the Jacksonville area. Not on their watch! Great Job Troopers! pic.twitter.com/EzHo6CYcE0