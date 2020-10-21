80ºF

160 pounds of marijuana seized in Jacksonville traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol seized 160 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Jacksonville Tuesday night.

Troopers said there were several duffel bags, boxes, and suitcases filled with vacuum sealed bags of pot.

FHP said troopers initially pulled the driver over for following a patrol car too closely on I-95.

While searching the car they found nearly two dozen large bags of marijuana.

