Activist has concerns over councilwoman’s proposal to restrict large outdoor gatherings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local activist is sharing his concerns over a Jacksonville City Council member’s proposal to add restrictions for unlawful gatherings.

Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, a Democrat, said the legislation is meant to keep the community safe. Ben Fraizer with the Northside Coalition feels it could lead to discrimination and unnecessary arrests in the Black community.

Over the past couple of months, Councilwoman Pittman says her constituents in District 8 on the Northside have reached out to her saying there are hundreds of people gathering outside gas stations and in front of homes, blocking streets.

Pittman is now proposing adding restrictions for unlawful gatherings to an anti-loitering law that has been in place since 1970.

“My concern was one, because of COVID, and I actually saw it for myself up close and personal. None of the people that were there had on masks and to me, that’s a public health issue," Pittman said.

Pittman said the parties are being held in areas not regulated for large gatherings.

“The main thing is to get and make the businesses accountable," Pittman said. "If your business is not regulated for large crowds, you should not be having large crowds.”

Frazier feels Pittman’s proposal is racially discriminatory and a violation of constitutional rights.

“White folks can wander around to anywhere they want to, but this proposed legislation would make it a criminal offense for Black folks for merely standing in place while Black," Frazier said. “I think what we should do is come together and begin to upgrade our own community. We need to get together all the shareholders, the public sector, the private sector and the community itself. We’ve got to make our neighborhoods healthy again.”

Pittman said the proposal is a solution and is not intended to put anyone in handcuffs. Consequences are still being discussed but she says it would include a citation or a court appearance.

Fraizer said he understands her intent but doesn’t feel it’s the right solution.

Pittman said there is a public notice meeting where the proposal will be discussed on Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.