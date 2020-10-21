Fernandina Beach commissioners discuss how to handle special events during pandemic

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Fernandina Beach is known for festive and fun events during the holiday season, but this year, the coronavirus pandemic has leaders questioning whether to have them.

The special events that are coming up are the Veterans Day parade, Christmas tree lighting, lighted Christmas parade and New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop.

During Tuesday evening’s Fernandina Beach City Commission meeting, commissioners had an intense discussion about how to handle events during the pandemic.

Commissioner Chip Ross said there is no right answer, but he believes events should be allowed with masks and social distancing encouraged.

Vice Mayor Len Kreger agreed.

Commissioner Mike Lednovich also agreed. He pointed out the Christmas tree lighting and New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop events have limited space with large numbers of people packed in. He said the message to wear masks, social distance and wash hands would need to be reinforced before the events happen.

Commissioner Philip Chapman said allowing events to happen that could increase COVID-19 cases is irresponsible and he doesn’t support the idea to have them. He added this should have been discussed and figured out months ago because the city now has its back against the wall.

Commissioners decided to put a resolution on the Nov. 4 agenda so they can vote on whether the events should happen.