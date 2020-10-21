74ºF

Neptune Beach police: 1 sought in Walgreens armed robbery

Staff, News4Jax

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

The Neptune Beach Police Department released a surveillance photo of person accused in an armed robbery Tuesday at a pharmacy store.
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a person sought in an armed robbery Tuesday at a Walgreens, the Neptune Beach Police Department said.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. at the store on Atlantic Boulevard at Third Street.

Cmdr. Mike Key told News4Jax that no one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured in the surveillance image released by the Police Department is asked to call the agency at 904-270-2413. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

