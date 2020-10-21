Neptune Beach police: 1 sought in Walgreens armed robbery

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a person sought in an armed robbery Tuesday at a Walgreens, the Neptune Beach Police Department said.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. at the store on Atlantic Boulevard at Third Street.

Cmdr. Mike Key told News4Jax that no one was injured.

Suspect from today's armed robbery in Neptune Beach. Decent quality video - do you know who this is? @wjxt4 https://t.co/jxCVo33i9n — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) October 21, 2020

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured in the surveillance image released by the Police Department is asked to call the agency at 904-270-2413. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).