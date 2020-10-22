Bed Bath & Beyond recalling lounge chairs over fall hazard

Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling more than 5,000 lounge chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the recall, there have been 19 reports of the “SALT Lounge Chair” collapsing and four injuries.

The furniture piece was sold from April 2020 - Aug. 2020.

This recall involves:

SALT Lounge Chairs sold in gray with SKU 69476172/UPC 444800007102;

SALT Lounge Chairs sold in Black with SKU 69476173/UPC 444800002947.

The chairs consist of a metal tube frame and a fabric seat cushion. There is a locking mechanism on each side of the frame.

Consumers who have purchase the item can return it to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, click here.