Early voting begins Thursday in Columbia and Baker counties

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, more than 40 million Americans have already cast their ballots for the 2020 General Election. Of those, nearly three-quarters of a million were cast by Floridians who voted early Monday and Tuesday.

Voters in Baker and Columbia counties will be able to make their voices heard starting Thursday.

For Baker County voters, there’s only one voting location for its 17,000 registered voters: at the Supervisor of Elections Office on North 5th Street in MacClenny.

The most high-profile race, besides the president, in the county is for Congressional District 5. In that race, Democratic incumbent Al Lawson is positioned against Republican challenger Gary Adler.

In Columbia County, there are two polling locations to serve its 44,000 registered voters: At the Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Main Office at 971 West Duval St. in Lake City from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Fort White Community Center at 17579 Southwest State Road 47 in Fort White from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Union County begins early voting Saturday and has one location for its 8,000 registered voters: at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 175 West Main St. in Lake Butler. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

All voters will need to bring a form of ID with a signature.

Here are some examples of valid forms of identification:

Florida Driver’s License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States Passport

Debit or Credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Public Assistance ID

Retirement Center ID

By Saturday, all 67 counties in Florida will open their polling locations to voters. For information on elections in local counties in Northeast Florida, see our News4Jax’s Voter’s Guide.