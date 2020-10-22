Teen shot during brawl at Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the chest during a fight at an Arlington apartment complex.

The shooting marks the eighth person shot in Arlington in less than a week.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, five people were involved in a fight at the University Place Apartments on University Boulevard North.

During the fight someone pulled a gun and shot the 19-year-old in the chest. He was taken to a nearby health clinic on Fort Caroline Road and later to a local hospital. His injuries are non life-threatening, JSO said.

JSO said it is now looking for a gray SUV that was seen speeding away from the apartment complex.

The person who drove the victim to the clinic has been identified by police, but the JSO said the victim is being completely uncooperative with police at the hospital and will won’t respond to them.

JSO cannot release any more suspect information.

The shooting on Thursday is the latest in a string of shootings in the Arlington area.

A total of eight people have been shot in six incidents in the last six days: