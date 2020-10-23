Jacksonville dry cleaner holds out hope for more federal aid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Martinizing Dry Cleaning has opened its doors to the Jacksonville community for the last 18 years. But owner Cynthia Olson says she has no idea how she’s going to pay rent in six months.

“You have no idea," Olson said Friday. “I wake up every morning my heart is pounding wondering is this going to be another day I stay in business or not."

The only reason Olson says her doors are open right now is because of federal funding she received from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Olson’s business is among 432,000 small businesses in Florida that received a total of $32 billion as part of the federal government’s effort to help businesses keep employees on the payroll.

The Small Business Administration oversees the application process for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Jovita Carranza, the SBA’s administrator and a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, toured Olson’s business Friday. She asked how another round of PPP funding would be used if Olson received it.

“Another round would certainly help,” Olson said.

There is money left over from the first two rounds of the PPP. In fact, $130 billion from the last round of PPP still remains. It has sat untouched since August and will stay that way until the SBA accepts applications again.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are talking about allocating additional money for the program.

“As you know, Covid-19 was only a 60-day anticipation and now it’s gone on more than six months," Carranza said. “And as a result of that, some of those businesses have exhausted those funds.”

Olson is one of those businesses that has run out of funds and would be grateful for another round. But she and others might have to wait. It’s unclear when additional money might be released.

“The timelines have not been specified at this point,” Carranza said.

Olson recently received an economic injury disaster loan that she will eventually have to pay back. She says that loan along with a plea to her landlord will keep the doors open until February. After that, she’s not sure.

" It’s just like c’mon...stop fighting," she said. “Think about us.”