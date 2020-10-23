Rapper Common Hosting ‘Party at the Polls’ in Jacksonville, The Collective PAC says

Jacksonville, Fla. – Rapper common will be in Jacksonville this Saturday to help encourage Black voters to cast their ballots early.

The event will have live music and Celebrity guest appearances.

It’s a part of the “VOTE TO LIVE” campaign, a "collective way of educating and supporting the voices of the Black community — from the voters to leaders developing policy. "

Several similar events will be held in other key cities to get people to cast their ballots early.

Hip Hop and Soul DJ D-Nice will also be hosting a live stream of the event on Instagram from 12p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday’s event is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park.

For more information on the event click here.